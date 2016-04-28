BRIEF-Kite Realty Group Trust Q1 adj FFO per share $0.52

April 28 (Reuters) - Kite Realty Group Trust :

* Property net operating income by 3.4%

* Q1 FFO per share $0.51

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.02 to $2.08

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kite Realty Group Trust Reports First Quarter Results; Grows Same-Same-Property noi, which includes 102 retail operating properties, increased 3.4% in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)