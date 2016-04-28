BRIEF-Hartford Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.79

April 28 (Reuters) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc :

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.95

* Q1 earnings per share $0.79

* The hartford reports first quarter 2016 core earnings of $0.95 per diluted share and net income of $0.79 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hartford financial qtrly book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, was $44.27, a 1% increase from dec. 31, 2015

* Q1 net investment income $696 million versus $809 million last year

* Hartford financial services group inc qtrly earned premiums $3.4 billion versus $3.32 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)