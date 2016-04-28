FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ProAssurance sees Q1 2016 earnings per share $0.35-$0.37
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ProAssurance sees Q1 2016 earnings per share $0.35-$0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - ProAssurance Corp :

* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.35 to $0.37

* ProAssurance announces preliminary results for first quarter 2016

* Sees Q1 operating earnings per share $0.45 to $0.47

* Anticipate Q1 net earned premium in quarter of approximately $177 million and a consolidated combined ratio of approximately 94.5%

* Expect to recognize impairments of approximately $10.0 million, mostly within energy space in Q1

* Expect our investment result in Q1 to decline by approximately $7.0 million compared to Q1 of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
