BRIEF-Chemtura Q1 sales $414 mln
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 28, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chemtura Q1 sales $414 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Chemtura Corp :

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $1.46 from continuing operations

* Chemtura reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 sales $414 million

* Chemtura corp says managed basis earnings from continuing operations was $0.45 per diluted share for q1 of 2016

* “over next two quarters, we expect to deliver profitability at approximately same level as we have this quarter”

* “anticipate working capital reductions in second half of 2016”

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $435.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

