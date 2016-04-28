BRIEF-Superior Energy Services reports Q1 loss $0.56/share from cont ops

April 28 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc :

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.49 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Superior Energy Services announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $413.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $448 million

* Superior Energy Services Inc says u.s. Land revenue was $190.1 million in Q1 of 2016, a 22% decrease

* Superior Energy Services Inc says pricing and utilization continued to decline across many of our product lines

* Superior Energy Services Inc says drilling products and services segment revenue in Q1 of 2016 was $96.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: