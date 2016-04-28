BRIEF-Agnico Eagle Q1 earnings per share $0.13

April 28 (Reuters) - Agnico Eagle

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 excluding items

* Continued strong operational performance - amaruq, el barqueno and barsele drill programs yield positive results

* Q1 revenues from mining operations $490.5 million versus $483.6 million last year

* Production for 2016 is now expected to meet high end of guidance range of approximately 1.525 to 1.565 million ounces of gold

* Now expect to meet top end of our production guidance for 2016

* Net debt was reduced by approximately $89 million to $923 million at march 31 , 2016

* Q1 2016 payable gold production of 411,336 ounces compared to 404,210 ounces in q1 of 2015

* Q1 revenue view $481.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S