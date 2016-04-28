FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Q1 loss per share $2.76
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Q1 loss per share $2.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Says At March 31, 2016, Equity Hedges Represented 107.2% Of Company’s Equity And Equity

* Fairfax financial holdings limited: first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $13.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $2.76

* Fairfax financial holdings ltd says q1 net premiums written by insurance and reinsurance operations increased by 20.6% to $2,030.1 million

* Fairfax financial holdings ltd says q1 total revenue $2,186.5 million versus. $2,387.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $13.09, revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

