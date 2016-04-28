FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-National Fuel Gas Q2 loss per share $1.74
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-National Fuel Gas Q2 loss per share $1.74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - National Fuel Gas Co

* National fuel reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $1.74

* National fuel gas co qtrly production of 39.2 bcfe, a 9.7% increase from prior year

* “well hedged at acceptable prices for remainder of this year and next fiscal year”

* “also seen a firming of prices for our 2018 to 2020 fiscal years”

* Revises fy 2016 eps outlook to $2.80 - $2.95

* National fuel gas co sees 2016 consolidated earnings per share $2.80 to $2.95

* Sees fy 2016 consolidated capital expenditures $445 million- $545 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Currently expects to incur additional ceiling test impairment charges in remaining qtrs of fiscal 2016, possibly q1 of fiscal 2017

* For exploration & production segment, sees fy 2016 production 158 to 175 bcfe

* Qtrly operating revenues $449.1 million versus $596.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
