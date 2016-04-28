FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q1 earnings per share C$0.96
April 28, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genworth MI Canada Q1 earnings per share C$0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Genworth MI Canada Inc :

* Genworth MI Canada inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.96

* Q1 operating earnings per share c$0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genworth MI Canada inc qtrly new insurance written from transactional insurance was $3.4 billion , a decrease of $0.5 billion , or 13%

* Qtrly premiums earned $154 million versus $143 million

* Qtrly premiums written $117 million versus $130 million

* Genworth MI Canada qtrly new delinquencies, net of cures, of 568 were 136 higher than same quarter in prior year

* Qtrly operating earnings per common share of $0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
