BRIEF-Key Energy Services provides Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigation update
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Key Energy Services provides Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigation update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Key Energy Services Inc :

* Key Energy Services provides Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigation update

* Informed by DOJ that department has closed its investigation and that it has decided to decline prosecution of company

* In addition, Key has been engaged in negotiations with staff of division of enforcement of SEC

* In connection with offer of settlement, Key has accrued a liability in amount of $5 million

* Key has reached an agreement in principle with staff on terms of a proposed offer of settlement

* Terms of a proposed offer of settlement must be presented to the commission for approval

* Expects proposed resolution will become final in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

