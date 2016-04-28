FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avid Technology sees Q1 non-GAAP revenue $140 mln to $143 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Avid Technology Inc

* Avid announces revised financial guidance for first quarter 2016; reaffirms full year guidance

* Sees Q1 bookings (constant currency) $97.5 million - $98.5 million

* Previously announced efficiency program is on track for completion as anticipated in 2016

* Lowers bookings expectations

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP revenue $140.0-$143.0 million

* Sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA $34.0 million to $37.0 million

* Expectations for Q1 bookings have been reduced primarily due to delayed purchasing decisions of shared storage solutions by customers

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $520.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $122.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

