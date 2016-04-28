FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MSA Safety posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MSA Safety posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - MSA Safety Inc :

* MSA announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Msa safety inc says qtrly reported revenue was $279 million , increasing 9 percent from same period a year ago

* Excluding impact of a stronger u.s. Dollar, qtrly local currency revenue increased 13 percent

* “we continue to deal with headwinds such as lower product demand from energy market and stronger u.s. dollar”

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $274.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.