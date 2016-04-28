BRIEF-MSA Safety posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.48

April 28 (Reuters) - MSA Safety Inc :
* MSA announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Msa safety inc says qtrly reported revenue was $279 million , increasing 9 percent from same period a year ago
* Excluding impact of a stronger u.s. Dollar, qtrly local currency revenue increased 13 percent
* “we continue to deal with headwinds such as lower product demand from energy market and stronger u.s. dollar”
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $274.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S