BRIEF-Alere obtains requisite lender approval for extension to file Form 10

April 28 (Reuters) - Alere Inc
* Announces certain developments relating to the pending merger transaction with abbott laboratories
* Abbott informed alere that it has serious concerns about, among other things, accuracy of various representations, warranties and covenants made by alere in parties’ merger agreement
* Abbott indicated that concerns relate to delay in filing 2015 form 10-k and governmental investigations previously announced by co
* Expects to file proxy statement required for alere’s special meeting of stockholders to approve pending merger with abbott
* Abbot indicated that these concerns relate to delay in filing 2015 form 10-k
* In recent discussions, abbott affirmed its commitment to abide by its obligations under merger agreement
* Completely confident that there is no basis for a termination of merger agreement
* Obtains Requisite Lender Approval For Extension To File Form 10