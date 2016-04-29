FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Portland General Electric Q1 earnings per share $0.68
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Portland General Electric Q1 earnings per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co

* Q1 earnings per share $0.68

* Lowers fy 2016 earnings per share view to $2.20 to $2.35

* Portland General Electric announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 guidance reduced from $2.20 - $2.35 to $2.05 - $2.20

* 2016 guidance reduced primarily, to unfavorable wind and weather and incremental costs to complete Carty

* Qtrly revenues $487 million versus $473 million

* Says total capital expenditures for Carty, including AFDC, are expected to be approximately $635 million to $670 million

* Portland General qtrly total revenues increased $14 million as $19 million increase in retail revenues partially offset by reduction in wholesale revenues

* Q1 revenue view $468.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

