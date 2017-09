April 29 (Reuters) - New Home Company Inc

* The New Home Company reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $85.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $76 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* New Home Company Inc says company maintained its full year guidance for 2016

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $582.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S