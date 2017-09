BRIEF-Hill-Rom qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.33

April 29 (Reuters) - Hill-rom Holdings Inc

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.77

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $640 million to $650 million

* Rom reports higher year-over-year revenue and adjusted earnings and updates full year outlook

* Quarterly revenue $633 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.26 to $3.30

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share of $0.33

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.71