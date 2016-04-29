FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care Co says Q2 adjusted EPS $1.17
April 29, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Edgewell Personal Care Co says Q2 adjusted EPS $1.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Edgewell Personal Care Co

* Edgewell personal care company announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results and updates fiscal year 2016 outlook

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales down 2 to 4 percent

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.10

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.30 to $3.50

* Q2 sales $611.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.1 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.32, revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Organic net sales are expected to be flat, including negative impact of international go-to-market changes through end of Q3

* Says Full Year estimate for restructuring related costs remains unchanged at $40-$45 million

* Edgewell Personal Care Co says incremental restructuring savings are expected to be approximately $15 million in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

