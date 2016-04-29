BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.43

April 29 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Pioneer Energy Services reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.30 excluding items

* In Q2 of 2016, drilling rig utilization is estimated to average 40% to 43%

* Q1 revenue $75 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.1 million

* Q2 drilling services segment margin is estimated to be approximately $10,500 to $11,000 per day

* Says production services segment revenue in Q2 is estimated to be down approximately 10% to 14% compared to Q1

* Says production services segment margin is estimated to be 17% to 20% of revenues in Q2