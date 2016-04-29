FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.43
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services Corp says Q1 loss per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Pioneer Energy Services reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.30 excluding items

* In Q2 of 2016, drilling rig utilization is estimated to average 40% to 43%

* Q1 revenue $75 million versus I/B/E/S view $78.1 million

* Q2 drilling services segment margin is estimated to be approximately $10,500 to $11,000 per day

* Says production services segment revenue in Q2 is estimated to be down approximately 10% to 14% compared to Q1

* Says production services segment margin is estimated to be 17% to 20% of revenues in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.