BRIEF-Praxair Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $1.28
April 29, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Praxair Inc Q1 adjusted EPS $1.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc

* Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Sees q2 2016 earnings per share $1.32 to $1.39

* Q1 earnings per share $1.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.28

* Q1 sales $2.509 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.49 billion

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.70

* Sees second-quarter 2016 EPS guidance of $1.32 to $1.39

* Sees adjusted full-year EPS of $5.35 to $5.70

* Sees full-year capital expenditures expected to be approximately $1.5 billion

* Says full-year 2016 guidance assumes -2% to +4% ex-currency from 2015

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

