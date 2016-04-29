FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eaton Corporation Plc says Q1 operating EPS $0.88
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eaton Corporation Plc says Q1 operating EPS $0.88

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Eaton Corporation Plc

* Sees Q2 2016 operating earnings per share $1.00 to $1.10

* Sees FY operating earnings per share $4.15 to $4.45

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eaton first quarter operating earnings per share of $0.88, above midpoint of guidance

* Q1 sales $4.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.77 billion

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.88

* 2016 operating earnings per share guidance affirmed

* Restructuring program proceeding as planned

* Maintaining our guidance for full year operating earnings per share of between $4.15 and $4.45

* Still expect a decline in organic revenue in 2016 of between 2 and 4 percent

* Expected savings in 2016 from restructuring actions remains same as earlier estimate

* Now believe impact from negative currency translation in 2016 will be less than $400 million we estimated at start of year

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.26, revenue view $19.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

