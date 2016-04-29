FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 loss per share $0.13 excluding items
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 loss per share $0.13 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.13 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equivalent production in q1 of 2016 was 160.3 billion cubic feet equivalent

* Cabot oil & gas corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 net production guidance of 1,575 to 1,600 mmcf per day for natural gas

* Company expects its natural gas price realizations (before impact of hedges) to average between $0.50 and $0.55

* Q2 net production guidance of 11,500 to 12,250 bbls per day for crude oil and condensate and 1,400 to 1,600 bbls per day for ngls

* Cabot oil & gas corp says reaffirmed its $325 million capital budget for fy 2016

* Has reaffirmed its $325 million capital budget and its production growth guidance range of 2 to 7 percent for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.