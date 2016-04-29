BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Q1 loss per share $0.13 excluding items

April 29 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* Q1 loss per share $0.13 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equivalent production in q1 of 2016 was 160.3 billion cubic feet equivalent

* Cabot oil & gas corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 net production guidance of 1,575 to 1,600 mmcf per day for natural gas

* Company expects its natural gas price realizations (before impact of hedges) to average between $0.50 and $0.55

* Q2 net production guidance of 11,500 to 12,250 bbls per day for crude oil and condensate and 1,400 to 1,600 bbls per day for ngls

* Cabot oil & gas corp says reaffirmed its $325 million capital budget for fy 2016

* Has reaffirmed its $325 million capital budget and its production growth guidance range of 2 to 7 percent for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)