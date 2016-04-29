FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Store Capital closes $300 million long-term debt financing
April 29, 2016

BRIEF-Store Capital closes $300 million long-term debt financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Store Capital:

* Term debt financing

* Debt consisting of $200 million of privately placed investment senior notes due april 28, 2026, $100 million floating-rate five-year term loan

* Increase in size of commitment amount under its unsecured credit facility to $500 million by accessing $100 million of accordion feature

* Accordion feature permits store to expand facility to as much as $800 million over term of facility, which expires in september 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

