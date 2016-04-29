BRIEF-WestRock Co Q2 earnings per share $0.22

April 29 (Reuters) - WestRock Co

* Q2 sales $3.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.66 billion

* Westrock reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Maintains FY16 cash flow guidance

* Completion of specialty chemicals (ingevity) separation expected may 15th

* WestRock Co qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Realized $350 million in annual run-rate savings as of end of q2

* WestRock Co qtrly earnings per share $0.22