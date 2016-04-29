FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber company Q1 EPS $1.05
April 29, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cooper Tire & Rubber company Q1 EPS $1.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly unit volume increased 1.9 percent year-over-year

* Q1 sales $650 million versus i/b/e/s view $673.2 million

* Q1 raw material costs decreased 10.1 percent from q4 of 2015

* Sees 2016 unit volume growth is expected in each of company’s segments

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures, excluding impact of acquisitions, are expected to range from $210 million to $240 million

* Total company operating margin, excluding impact of acquisitions, is expected to be modestly above 2015 levels for full year 2016

* Q1 revenue view $673.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cooper anticipates Q2 raw material costs will be up modestly from q1

* Anticipated to approach break-even operating profit by q4 of this year

* Anticipates Q2 raw material costs will be up modestly from q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

