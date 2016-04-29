FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Tower Corp reports first quarter financial results
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-American Tower Corp reports first quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp

* American Tower Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $1.289 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.29 billion

* Q1 AFFO earnings per share $1.41

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year 2016 total property revenue $5.6 billion to $5.7 billion

* Sees FY 2016 affo $2.4 billion to to $2.5 billion

* FY 2016 revenue view $5.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 total capital expenditure $700 million to $800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
