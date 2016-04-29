FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Inc reports Q2 EPS $0.20
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Inc reports Q2 EPS $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Malvern Bancorp Inc

* Malvern bancorp, inc. reports net income of $1.3 million, or $0.20 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2016, representing a 25.6% increase over the second quarter of fiscal 2015

* Q2 earnings per share $0.20

* Says book value per common share amounted to $12.91 at march 31, 2016, compared to $12.20 at march 31, 2015

* Malvern Bancorp Inc says net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis was $4.6 million for three months ended March 31, 2016, increasing $695,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.