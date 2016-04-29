FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IRadimed Corp Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IRadimed Corp Q1 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - IRadimed Corp

* IRadimed corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 to $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue rose 28.2 percent to $9.0 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $9.6 million to $9.7 million

* Full year 2016 revenue guidance was unchanged at $39.0 million to $40.0 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $39.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $9.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
