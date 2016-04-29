FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TransCanada Corp reports Q1 earnings per share of C$0.36
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TransCanada Corp reports Q1 earnings per share of C$0.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp

* TransCanada reports solid first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.36

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share c$0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TransCanada Corp says Q1 revenue $2,547 million versus $2,874 million last year

* Q1 revenue view C$2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Attorney general for Quebec has agreed to suspend its litigation against TransCanada and energy east pipeline

* Q1 2016 included a net after-tax charge of $211 million for specific items

* Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.565 per common share for quarter ending June 30, 2016

* Permanent repairs, remaining restoration at keystone planned for may, with investigative activities, corrective measures planned in 2016

* Expect Columbia pipeline group acquisition to close in second half 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
