April 29, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spirit AeroSystems Holdings reports Q1 EPS of $1.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc

* Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results; revenues of $1.7 billion and EPS of $1.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.29

* Q1 revenue $1.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.69 billion

* Spirit’s backlog at end of q1 of 2016 was approximately $46 billion

* Fully diluted earnings per share for 2016 remains unchanged and is expected to be $4.15 - $4.35 per share

* Spirit revenue for full-year 2016 remains unchanged and is expected to be $6.6 - $6 .7 billion

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $4.32, revenue view $6.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures ranging between $250 million and $300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

