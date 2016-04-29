FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.61
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings reports Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings

* CBOE Holdings reports solid first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to $162.3 million

* Core expenses for 2016 fiscal year are expected to be in range of $211.0 million to $215.0 million

* Capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $47.0 million to $49.0 million for 2016

* Expects to recognize accelerated stock-based compensation expense, on a quarterly basis, totaling about $1.0 million for full year

* Transaction fees rose 20% in Q1 due to a 19% increase in average revenue per contract

* Total trading volume in Q1 2016 was 291.3 million contracts versus 290.7 million contracts in q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
