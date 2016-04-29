BRIEF-Chc Student Housing qtrly loss per share $2.07

April 29 (Reuters) - Chc Student Housing Corp
* Chc student housing announces 2015 financial results
* Chc student housing corp qtrly property revenues of $1.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $2.07
* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.18
* Chc student housing corp qtrly affo per share $0.22
* Says consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis
* Says company’s ability to continue as a going concern is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties
* Says planned operations could be scaled back and a portion of company’s asset could be sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)