BRIEF-Cameco Q1 earnings per share C$0.20

April 29 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp
* Cameco reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.20
* Maintaining annual delivery and cost of sales guidance
* Says “lower uranium production guidance due to operational changes at rabbit lake, us isr and mcarthur river/key lake”
* Cameco corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.02
* In 2016, expects to produce 25.7 million pounds u3o8
* Sees severance costs of about $19 million in 2016
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $275 million
* Cameco corp qtrly revenue $408 million versus $566 million
* As long as rabbit lake production is suspended, will incur annual care and maintenance costs
* Restructuring of nukem will be implemented in stages beginning in q2 of 2016, and will be completed by year end
* Restructuring will result in loss of about 15 positions within nukem group
* Preliminary estimate for care and maintenance costs is to range between $40 million and $45 million for first few years
* Sees 2016 consolidated revenue to decrease 5 percent to 10 percent
* Decreased 2016 uranium production outlook to 25.7 million pounds u3o8 to reflect operational changes made at rabbit lake, us isr operations
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.16, revenue view c$627.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)