FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moog Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.85
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moog Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Moog Inc

* Moog inc. Announces second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Incurred $8 million in restructuring during quarter, mostly associated with aircraft controls segment

* Maintained previous guidance for 2016 to include sales for year at $2.47 billion and earnings per share of $3.35, plus or minus $0.15 per share

* Twelve month consolidated backlog is $1.2 billion compared to $1.3 billion a year ago.

* Moog inc qtrly net sales $ 611.1 million versus $ 637.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $608.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.