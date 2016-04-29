BRIEF-Exxon Mobil reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43

April 29 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp :

* Exxon Mobil earns $1.8 billion in first quarter of 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.43

* Quarterly oil equivalent production increased 1.8 percent from Q1 of 2015

* Q1 total revenue and other income $48,707 million versus $67,618 million year-ago

* Quarterly upstream earnings declined $2.9 billion from Q1 of 2015, to a loss of $76 million

* Quarterly liquids production totaled 2.5 million barrels per day, up 261,000 barrels per day

* Quarterly downstream earnings were $906 million, down $761 million from Q1 of 2015

* Q1 oil-equivalent production 4,325 koebd versus. 4,248 koebd last year

* Quarterly natural gas production was 10.7 billion cubic feet per day, down 1.1 billion cubic feet per day from 2015

* Q1 capital and exploration expenditures were $5.1 billion, down 33 percent from Q1 of 2015

* Q1 worldwide refinery throughput 4,185 kbd versus. 4,546 kbd last year

* U.S. upstream operations recorded a loss of $832 million in q1 2016, compared to a loss of $52 million in Q1 of 2015

* Quarterly chemical earnings of $1.4 billion were $373 million higher than q1 of 2015

* Q1 cash flow from operations and asset sales $5.0 billion versus. $8.5 billion last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $48.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CEO Tillerson says “the organization continues to respond effectively to challenging industry conditions”

* Corporation will continue to acquire shares to offset dilution in conjunction with its benefit plans and programs

* “Corporation is making steady progress on its investment plans”

* CEO Tillerson says co capturing enhancements to operational performance and creating margin uplift despite low prices

* “Does not currently plan on making purchases to reduce shares outstanding”

* Exxon Mobil CEO Tillerson “scale and integrated nature of our cash flow provide competitive advantage and support consistent strategy execution”

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S