BRIEF-Materion Corp posts Q1 EPS of $0.27

April 29 (Reuters) - Materion Corp

* Materion corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results and confirms outlook for 2016

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.30 to $1.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $235.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Net sales for Q1 were $235.5 million, compared to net sales of $290.0 million for Q1 of 2015

* Forecast second half of 2016 earnings to be much stronger than first half of 2016

* Adjusted earnings for Q1 of 2015, which excluded a net insurance settlement benefit, were $0.38 per share

* “sequential value-added sales growth across majority of our end markets in q1 of 2016 is encouraging”

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"We forecast second half of 2016 earnings to be much stronger than first half of 2016"