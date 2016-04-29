FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Materion Corp posts Q1 EPS of $0.27
April 29, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Materion Corp posts Q1 EPS of $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Materion Corp

* Materion corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results and confirms outlook for 2016

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.30 to $1.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $235.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Net sales for Q1 were $235.5 million, compared to net sales of $290.0 million for Q1 of 2015

* Forecast second half of 2016 earnings to be much stronger than first half of 2016

* Adjusted earnings for Q1 of 2015, which excluded a net insurance settlement benefit, were $0.38 per share

* “sequential value-added sales growth across majority of our end markets in q1 of 2016 is encouraging”

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “We forecast second half of 2016 earnings to be much stronger than first half of 2016” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
