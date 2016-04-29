BRIEF-Provident Financial Services Q1 earnings per share $0.33

April 29 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Services Inc

* Provident financial services, inc. Announces first quarter earnings and declares increased quarterly cash dividend

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* For three months ended march 31, 2016, net interest income increased $1.1 million to $63.1 million

* An increase in cash dividend to $0.18 from $0.17 per share