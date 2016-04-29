FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seagate Technology posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.22
April 29, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seagate Technology posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Seagate Technology PLC

* Seagate Technology reports fiscal third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $2.6 billion

* Board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share, which will be payable on May 24, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $2.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

