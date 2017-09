April 29 (Reuters) - Alere Inc

* Alere Inc. announces commencement of consent solicitations for Alere Inc.’s notes

* Solicitations relating to 6.500 pct senior subordinated notes due 2020,6.375 pct senior subordinated notes due 2023, 7.250 pct senior notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ALR.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)