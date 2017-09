BRIEF-Pinnacle West Q1 earnings per share $0.04

April 29 (Reuters) - Pinnacle West

* Reports 2016 First Quarter earnings

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Full-Year 2016 earnings guidance affirmed

* Q1 results comparison was impacted by increased operations and maintenance expenses, which decreased results by $0.17 per share

* Pinnacle west capital corp qtrly operating revenues $677.2 million versus $671.2 million