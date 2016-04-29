FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp to buy Sierra Vista Bank
April 29, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp to buy Sierra Vista Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Central Valley Community Bancorp

* Central valley community bancorp to acquire sierra vista bank

* Sierra vista bank, with three full service branches will merge with central valley community bank

* Central valley community bancorp and sierra vista bank boards of directors have approved transaction

* Transaction would have a value of $24.0 million, or $5.22 per sierra vista bank common share

* Co’s board and central valley community bank executive management team will continue to lead combined team

* Says sierra vista bank, with three full service branches will merge with central valley community bank

* Sierra vista bank shareholders may elect to receive cash, co’s stock, or a combination of both

* Gary d. Gall ceo sierra vista bank, will join central valley community bancorp’s board upon completion of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

