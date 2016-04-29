BRIEF-Monster Beverage Q1 earnings per share $0.79

April 29 (Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp
* Monster beverage reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 revenue $680.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $656.8 million
* Company currently intends to commence tender offer to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of common stock
* Unfavorable currency exchange rates had effect of reducing gross sales by approximately $15.1 million in q1
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
* Says company will fund tender offer with cash on hand
* Comparable 2015 q1 results included distributor termination costs of $206.0 million related to partnership with coca-cola co