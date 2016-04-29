BRIEF-Monster Beverage Q1 earnings per share $0.79

April 29 (Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp

* Monster beverage reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 revenue $680.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $656.8 million

* Company currently intends to commence tender offer to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of common stock

* Unfavorable currency exchange rates had effect of reducing gross sales by approximately $15.1 million in q1

* Q1 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Says company will fund tender offer with cash on hand

* Comparable 2015 q1 results included distributor termination costs of $206.0 million related to partnership with coca-cola co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)