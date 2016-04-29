FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monster Beverage Q1 earnings per share $0.79
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Monster Beverage Q1 earnings per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp

* Monster beverage reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 revenue $680.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $656.8 million

* Company currently intends to commence tender offer to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of common stock

* Unfavorable currency exchange rates had effect of reducing gross sales by approximately $15.1 million in q1

* Q1 earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Says company will fund tender offer with cash on hand

* Comparable 2015 q1 results included distributor termination costs of $206.0 million related to partnership with coca-cola co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.