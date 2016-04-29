BRIEF-Tuscany qtrly loss per share $0.05

April 29 (Reuters) - Tuscany Energy Ltd

* Tuscany reports financial and operating results for the year ended december 31, 2015

* Reported average production of 789 boed for 2015, slightly higher than 751 boed in prior year

* Company is not in compliance with working capital covenant in its credit facility agreement

* Obtained a temporary waiver from its lending institution of breach of its covenants in order to allow it to remedy breach

* Has engaged a financial advisor in connection with comprehensive review and analysis of strategic alternatives

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05