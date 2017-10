April 29 (Reuters) - Draftday Fantasy Sports Inc :

* Wetpaint, a Draftday Fantasy Sports Company, agrees to acquire Rant, Inc. to become a leading social publisher

* To buy Rant for $5 million in cash and shares of Draftday stock equal to between 20 pct - 24 pct of fully diluted shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: