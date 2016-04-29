BRIEF-MasterCard nominates 12 candidates for election to board of directors

April 29 (Reuters) -

* MasterCard nominates 12 candidates for election to board of directors

* MasterCard nominates 12 candidates for election to board of directors

* Oki Matsumoto proposed to be added to board

* Nominated Oki Matsumoto for election as an independent director at company’s June 28, 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Current directors Marc Olivié and Edward Suning Tian will not seek re-election

* Matsumoto is chairman and chief executive officer of Monex Group, Japanese online investment banking,asset management company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)