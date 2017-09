April 29 (Reuters) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc :

* Red robin gourmet burgers and brews appoints carin stutz as executive vice president and chief operating officer

* Red robin gourmet burgers and brews appoints carin stutz as executive vice president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)