BRIEF-Midcoast Energy posts Q1 loss $0.44/limited partner unit
May 2, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Midcoast Energy posts Q1 loss $0.44/limited partner unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Midcoast Energy Partners Lp

* Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. reports earnings for first quarter 2016

* Has begun working with sponsor, Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P to explore strategic alternatives

* EEP also indicated as part of review, considering strategic alternatives with respect to its investment in MOLP and MEP

* Strategic alternatives include asset sales,mergers, jv’s , reorganizations or recapitalizations,reductions in capex

* “evaluation process is in early stages and is ongoing”

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP qtrly operating revenue $ 431.9 million versus $ 873.5 million

* Midcoast Energy Partners LP qtrly net loss per limited partner unit $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $693.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

