BRIEF-INC Research reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.58
May 2, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-INC Research reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - INC Research Holdings Inc

* INC Research reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increased full year net service revenue guidance to $1,020 million to $1,030 million and adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $2.34 to $2.46.

* Qtrly backlog grew by 17.5 pct to $1.9 billion as of March 31, 2016, as compared to $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2015

* Qtrly revenue $413.1 million versus $308.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

