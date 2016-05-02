FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ability posts Q4 loss of $0.015 per share
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ability posts Q4 loss of $0.015 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Ability Inc :

* Ability Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2015 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.015

* “have authorized an internal investigation, to be overseen by our audit committee, into facts and circumstances surrounding restatement”

* “we expect to engage external consultants to assist us with conducting investigation following filing of our annual report on form 20-f”

* Revenues for q4 of 2015 were $2.0 million compared with $1.7 million for q4 of 2014, an increase of 16%.

* “We are not reaffirming forecast for 2016 previously provided in connection with business combination”

* Financial statements as of Dec 31, 2014 and for 2 yrs in period then ended restated to reflect corrections of errors

* Consolidated financial statements restated to reflect corrections of errors with respect to previously unrecognized commissions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.