FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Education Realty Trust Q1 core FFO per share $0.54
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Education Realty Trust Q1 core FFO per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Education Realty Trust Inc Says Anticipates Rental Revenue Growth For 2016

* Edr announces first quarter 2016 results

* Now expects total proceeds from dispositions of approximately $95 million for full year 2016

* 2017 lease term to range from 3.0% to 3.5%

* Qtrly core FFO per share $0.54

* Same-Community noi increased 8.5% for quarter

* Education realty trust inc says raises 2016 core ffo guidance per share $0.03

* Increasing its 2016 core ffo per share/unit guidance by $0.03 , or 2%, to $1.73 to $1.79 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.