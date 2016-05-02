FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genvec provides update on hearing loss clinical program
May 2, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genvec provides update on hearing loss clinical program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Genvec Inc

* Genvec provides update on hearing loss clinical program

* Says believe that enrollment will start again in coming months and that trial will be completed sometime in 2017

* Says dsmb for phase 1/2 clinical trial of cgf166 in patients with severe hearing loss has recommended that trial continue

* Believe enrollment will start again in coming months and that trial will be completed sometime in 2017, as previously expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
